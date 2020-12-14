ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This week is the busiest week of the year for the United States Postal Service as mail piles in ahead of the holidays.
News 4 has been investigating issues with USPS in St. Louis for months, customers complaining mail is showing up late or not at all.
A small business owner from Houston, Texas emailed News 4 ships tea to customers across the country and the only city she has had issues with, is St. Louis. The woman said the first package she sent never arrived. She reshipped and said the package arrived damaged and spoiled.
“From what I gather, there’s a whole slew of people having issues," said St. Louis resident, Barbara Cole.
She said USPS has been late to deliver about seven of her packages. She's among many frustrated customers News 4 has spoken to about packages arriving late.
“A package that should have stayed in Missouri all of a sudden is in Memphis... why? Then from Memphis it ended up in Kansas City, why?," said Washington, Missouri resident Lou Calzada.
In October, Calzada said three of his packages were held for a month at a USPS facility in Hazelwood. Those packages included vinyl records he sells through eBay.
“If they deem it’s been too long they will then award the buyer 100% refund but out of the seller’s account so that hurts me," said Calzada.
Calzada said the post office's delay cost him about fifty dollars.
Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, a spokesperson for USPS, sent News 4 the following statement:
"We are utilizing our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, coupled with a considerable increase in holiday package volumes.”
“When you see a carrier out there at 6:30 at night delivering mail, there’s something wrong. I don’t believe they have the manpower. I know covid, but I’m tired of that as an excuse," said Cole.
Here are important deadlines to make sure packages arrive by Christmas:
- December 15: Retail ground service
- December 18: First-class mail and packages
- December 19: Priority mail
- December 23: Priority mail express
