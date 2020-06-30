ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The USO of Missouri needs volunteers to help in a variety of roles.
More than 600 volunteers ages 18 to 90 help the USO put on special events and help at Lambert Airport.
Volunteer opportunities include:
- The first option is our Terminal 1 airport facility. This facility is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This operation utilizes volunteers to fill five shifts per day and also relies upon substitutes when a regular volunteer cannot make their shift. Volunteers also pick up food donations for the USO of Missouri, Inc.
- The Terminal 2 Satellite facility utilizes volunteers to fill shifts from 7 AM to 6 PM, Monday – Friday to provide military a “touch of home.”
- Our Mobile units offers hands-on, high energy volunteer opportunities. The schedule always varies and can include nights and weekends.
- The Ft. Leonard Wood USO serves all of the trainees who are stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood. For more information on this facility, contact the Ft. Leonard Wood USO at 573-329-2039.
- Special event volunteers assist with golf tournaments, parades, Santa’s Express, Day at the Zoo, special projects, and serve on working committees that keep the USO of Missouri, Inc. running smoothly and efficiently.
If you're interested in volunteering, you can fill out an application here.
