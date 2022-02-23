(KMOV.com) -- Former East St. Louis football star has been signed to a team in the new United States Football league.
The Pittsburgh Maulers picked Jeff Thomas as their first pick on the second day of the draft. Thomas was a former undrafted free agent for the New England Patriots before he was signed. He also played at the University of Miami from 2017 to 2019.
