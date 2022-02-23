Cent Michigan Miami Football

Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) avoids the tackle by Central Michigan defensive back Montrae Braswell (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

(KMOV.com) -- Former East St. Louis football star has been signed to a team in the new United States Football league.

The Pittsburgh Maulers picked Jeff Thomas as their first pick on the second day of the draft. Thomas was a former undrafted free agent for the New England Patriots before he was signed. He also played at the University of Miami from 2017 to 2019. 

 

