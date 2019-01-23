(KMOV.com) - One local government worker said some of her creditors are understanding as the partial government shutdown drags on.

Roberta Franklin has worked for the Department of Agriculture for (USDA) for 15 years and has lived through other government shutdowns. She didn’t think the current closure would last so long adding that she can’t pay all of her bills.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to resolve itself any time soon," said Franklin.

She owns her own home and has a bachelor’s and master’s degree. She has student loans to pay as well as car payments, utilities and groceries to buy. Much of her time lately has been dealing with creditors.

As lawmakers continue to argue, she said government workers have become political pawns. She said she believes in increased border security but does not think a wall is necessary.

She is in the same financial situation as other government workers but says some creditors are understanding while others are not.

“A lot of them are not. They believe you should still be able to take care of your obligation and they don’t have anything to do with your job situation,” she said.

She added that it is hard to find a part-time or temporary job.

“The problem with that is that no one wants to hire federal employees because they say ‘you’re going to go back to work and I’ll have to replace you with someone else,” said Franklin. “It’s not benefiting them to hire us.”