Wisconsin co-workers learn they are actually father and son

(WEAU/CNN Wire) — Co-workers at a Wisconsin business discovered they're more than just friends on the job. They are actually father and son.
Nathan Boos said he's gone through his life never knowing who his biological parents were.
"Growing up I always knew that I was adopted, it just never crossed my mind that I would ever find my parents," Boos said.
Boos' adoptive parents knew who his biological parents were, but because Boos never asked, they never told him... until one day.
"My mom just happened to come by one day and said 'well, you're friends with your dad on Facebook,'" Boos said.
After continuing this conversation with his adoptive mother, Boos discovered his biological father is a truck driver just like him, and that's when he got curious.
"She just went on my Facebook and went through my friends list and brought up his picture, and I said 'get out of here,'" Boos said.
It turns out Boos' biological father has been working at Rock Solid Transport in Chippewa Falls with Nathan for the past two years.
Robert Degaro, who has two other children with his ex-wife, said the choice to give up Boos for adoption was a difficult one caused by financial stress.
"Back then I wasn't much of a dad. His biological mom had chosen the adoptive parents," Degaro said.
Both Boos and Degaro said they're excited to continue growing the friendship they already had.
"It's still kind of a shock, and there's days I'm not sure exactly what to say or how to act," Degaro said. "I mean he is my son, but we didn't have that father-son relationship growing up, and then we became working partners before we knew who we really were."
Boos said they are just taking their friendship one day at a time.
"One mile at a time, as we say," Boos said.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.