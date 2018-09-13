WATCH: Usain Bolt wins zero-gravity foot race

(CNN/Meredith) -- The fastest man on Earth put his speed to the test in zero-gravity -- and it turns out he'd be pretty quick in space too.
Usain Bolt raced astronauts in an Airbus Zero-G plane above France on Wednesday as part of a sponsorship event for G.H. Mumm champagne. Before the race, Bolt shared a drink with French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy and designer Octave De Gaulle -- but it didn't slow him down.
The Olympic gold medalist easily beat his competitors, calling the race mind-blowing and fun. As for the astronauts, they went home with a bottle of bubbly they can open in space.