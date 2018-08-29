Utah officer shoots dog while on child welfare call

Ogden, UT (Meredith/KSL) -- A Utah police officer shot and injured a dog while assisting Child Protective Services during a home visit on Tuesday.
Officers were called to help Child Protective Services at a home in the Ogden, Utah, area on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. When officers arrived at the home, a dog "came out from behind a vehicle in the driveway and attacked one of the officers," according to a statement from the Ogden Police Department.
The officer drew his gun and shot the dog "in an attempt to protect himself," officials said. The dog was struck and stopped attacking, according to the statement. The breed of the dog was not immediately known.
In a video posted to Facebook by the dog's owner, the dog can be seen barking — with blood around its face and neck — as the owners talk to police. The video was shared by hundreds of people within two hours after it was posted."This is what the wonderful Ogden Police Department did to our dog today while our dog was on his leash. He got shot in the face," the owner wrote.Freddy Gallegos, one of the dog's owners, said he believes the shooting was "uncalled for" and said one of the police officers asked him if the dog is mean.
"I go, 'Well, I'll get him.' And so I went over there to get him. In less than two seconds, the other officer shot him," Gallegos said. "I mean, he was just protecting our yard."
The dog owner said he got a citation for the dog attack but that he plans to fight it in court. Animal Control took the dog to a local animal hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
The department is reviewing the incident.
