Subway saying goodbye to $5 footlong promotion

(Meredith/CNN) -- The $5 footlong is a favorite at Subway restaurants, but soon the signature 12-inch deal may not be available at your local store.
CEO Trevor Haynes told USA Today that starting this month each franchise owner can choose whether or not to offer the option.
Subway had discontinued the nationwide promotion for years but gave it a second life last winter, which upset many franchisees.
Their "beef," so to speak, was the pricing.
Franchise owners complained about the narrow profit margins that came with the deal.
The sandwich chain is now pushing franchise owners to experiment with their own value deals based on business costs.
