MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a state of emergency ahead of the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Gordon.
Ivey's office says she signed the declaration Tuesday morning.
Gordon is expected to scrape the Alabama coast as it is makes landfall in Mississippi late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.
The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning from the mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida border.
Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings wrote on Twitter that coastal residents are urged to get to a safe location by Tuesday afternoon and stay there until Wednesday morning.
