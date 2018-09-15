Sarap Asian Fusion cookies recalled in 40 states due to undeclared allergens

(Meredith) -- Sarap Asian Fusion of Garden Grove, CA is recalling Asian Fusion Cookies due to undeclared allergens of wheat, milk and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The product was distributed through online mail orders to the following states: Alabama Alaska Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut Deleware Florida Georgia Hawaii Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Minnesota Missouri North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Jersey Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Washington Wisconsin West Virginia WyomingThere have been no reports of illness or injury to date.
The recall was initiated after an inspection by the California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug branch determined that the cookies had been distributed without proper allergen labeling.
The cookies come in four different flavors: Miso Milo – undeclared wheat and soy Matcha Chocolate – undeclared wheat and soy Black Sesame – undeclared wheat, soy, and milk Ube Cookies and Cream – undeclared wheat, soy, and milkPlease do not consume this product if purchased between 8/14/18 - 9/10/18, due to insufficient allergen details. Please discard if you’re allergic to any of the undeclared ingredients above. If you’re not allergic to any of these ingredients, you may safely consume these products. For best quality, consume within two weeks of purchase.
Information for this article was provided by the Food and Drug Administration.