(Meredith) -- A hoarding case in Pendleton County, Kentucky has led the state to possess 458 pot-bellied pigs. Rescue agencies are looking for homes for the pigs, but after a Sept.14 deadline, any remaining animals are slated to be euthanized.
The farm was started just a few years ago with about a dozen pigs, but their population quickly exploded and the farm was overrun. Joshua Carpenter, of Cotton Branch Animal Sanctuary, told WCPO people living nearby reported the animals roaming freely, and a follow-up investigation found many pigs malnourished and pregnant.If they're not properly vetted, if they're not spayed or neutered it just continues ballooning and ballooning and ballooning until it's out of control and what we've found on multiple cases like this that we've worked is it ends up with animals dying of starvation it ends up with you know horrible illnesses," Carpenter said.Now, rescue organizations are racing to find homes for all of the pet pigs.
Pig Advocates League, Atti's Acres, Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary, Ziggy's Refuge, Red Oak Animal Rescue, and Esther's Army are leading the effort to save as many pigs as possible. They are currently looking for adoption applicants, foster homes, transportation assistance, and donations to help properly vet and transport the pigs to their new homes.
To help with the effort, visit the Pig Advocates League website here.