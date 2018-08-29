Police: Mother charged with murder after shooting 2-year-old daughter

NEWTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) - A Newton County mother is charged with murder after telling a 911 dispatcher she had shot her 2-year-old daughter, deputies said.
When deputies arrived at the home on Brown Thrasher Run near Oxford Tuesday evening, they found 2-year-old Natalya Bellah unresponsive.
Deputies arrested 31-year-old Jennifer Michelle Bellah, the girl's mother, and charged her with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. No one else was at home at the time of the shooting, detectives said.
"Investigators applied for and received a search warrant for the residence," said deputies in a statement. "They recovered a pistol, spent shell casing and spent bullets at the scene."
“Very terrible, tragic. It’s unimaginable," next-door neighbor Michael Robinson said before he learned of the murder charge. “The little girl would always ride up and down the driveway in one of those little, automated cars – a little kid car – and the mom would walk back and forth with her on the driveway.”
Robinson said the mother had moved in with her parents, the homeowners, roughly a year ago.
“Beautiful little girl," Robinson recalled. "She’d be over there in the swimming pool, and you’d hear her over there splashing water and giggling.”
