(Meredith/AP) — A mother of five lost control of her vehicle, crashed into a tree and died after her boyfriend cut her brake lines to get a piece of pipe for crack smoking, police said.
John Jenkins, of Dunmore, Pennsylvania, is facing homicide charges in the death of 38-year-old Tammy Fox.
A witness said the car was traveling about 60 mph on Aug. 22. The brake lights flashed, but the car never slowed down before the crash.
According to court documents, Jenkins told police Fox was "driving him crazy" because she was looking for a pipe to smoke crack in.
He allegedly told troopers he didn't want to go to the store for a pipe, so he started "hacking away" underneath Fox's vehicle to get something she could use.
A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her funeral expenses and five children called Fox "a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend."
Jenkins is currently being held without bail. A preliminary hearing for is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 7.
