Police: Man cut woman's brakes leading to fatal crash

(Meredith) -- A Pennsylvania man admitted to cutting a woman's brake lines before she was killed in a car wreck.
38-year-old Tammy Fox was driving in Scranton, Pennsylvania when she hit parked cars and eventually crashed into a tree. The vehicle is thought to have been traveling nearly 60 mph and a witness told The Times-Tribune her brake lights were lighting up before the crash. Fox was pronounced dead soon after.
A police investigation of the vehicle found two of Fox's brake lines had been cut and a third had been crimped.
39-year-old John Jenkins was with Fox the night before the crash. He said she was "driving him crazy" because she was looking for a pipe to smoke crack. Jenkins said instead of going to buy a pipe, he tried to cut a piece of pipe off the bottom of her car to use as a pipe. He claims not to know anything about vehicles and didn't mean to cut her brakes.
Jenkins has been charged with homicide and is being held on bail.
Fox was also a key witness in a case against several Lackawanna County prison guards, who were accused of sexual abuse. She said she was repeatedly abused when she was in prison. She gave a testimony in 2016 which led to charges against three guards.