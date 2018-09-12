Police: Man buried dog alive because it didn’t get along with cat

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man is accused of burying his dog alive because it wasn't getting along with his cat and he could not find it a new home.
Richard Piquard was arraigned Tuesday on an animal cruelty charge in Uxbridge District Court and freed after posting a $1,000 bond.
The 24-year-old Northbridge man ignored reporters who requested comment from him outside the courthouse. According to a police report, he said he thought the dog was dead when he buried it.
Prosecutors say the Shih Tzu, named Chico, was found alive Sunday in a shallow grave, but had to be euthanized because of its injuries.
The woman who found the dog told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette that a large rock had been placed on top of the animal.
Piquard is due back in court Oct. 26.
