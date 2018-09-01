Police: Florida man arrested after giving girlfriend 'wet willy'

FORT PIERCE, Florida (Meredith) — A Florida man was taken to jail in mid-August after he was "belligerent" and gave his girlfriend a "wet willy," according to the arrest affidavit.
Joseph Sireci, 47, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with second-degree battery following the incident.
According to the Miami Herald, police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home in Fort Pierce. The victim told police that she came home from work to find Sireci, her boyfriend, drunk and sleeping on the floor.
The victim told police when Sireci woke up, he became "rude" with her and followed her and her daughter to another home, where he continued to drink and became increasingly "belligerent."
On their way home, Sireci allegedly grabbed the victim and gave her a "wet willy," meaning he licked his finger and stuck it in her ear.
Sireci was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail and was later released on a $2,500 bond.
Fort Pierce, Florida is located on the Atlantic coast, about one hour north of West Palm Beach.
