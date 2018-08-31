10 percent of US children are diagnosed with ADHD

(Meredith) — A new pediatrics study released Friday reveals that about 10 percent of U.S. children were diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) between 2015 and 2016.
The discovery shows that the number of children diagnosed with ADHD has significantly increased over the past 20 years. Between 1997 and 1998, only about six percent of U.S. children were diagnosed with ADHD.
However, some experts say the increase in diagnosis does not necessarily mean that more children have ADHD, but just that fewer children are being left undiagnosed.
"It's probably not a true epidemic of ADHD," Dr. Stephen Hinshaw told CNN, a professor of psychology at the University of California-Berkeley and a professor of psychiatry at UC-San Francisco. "It might be an epidemic of diagnosing it."
Minority groups saw the most dramatic increases, the study shows. The study suggests that better access to health insurance and mental health treatment through the Affordable Care Act may have contributed to this increase.
The rate of ADHD diagnosis also doubled in girls, although it is still seen much more often in boys.
The U.S. has significantly more children diagnosed with ADHD than other developed countries.
The study also reports that researchers found no evidence that ADHD is being over-diagnosed or misdiagnosed.
