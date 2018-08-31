People threaten to boycott In-N-Out after burger chain donates $25K to GOP

(Meredith) – Some customers are threatening to boycott In-N-Out after it was revealed that the burger chain donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party.
The Irvine-based company made the donation Tuesday, according to a public filing on the California Secretary of State’s website.
An image of the contribution went viral on Twitter the following day and caused a social media firestorm.
California Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman called for the In-N-Out boycott, tweeting:"Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it’s time to #BoycottInNOut - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!”One Twitter user who sided with Bauman wrote: “Wow, so we all need to stop eating In-N-Out like yesterday,” according to the Sacramento Bee.
"No more Double-Doubles for me. From now on, only Shake Shack," another user tweeted.
Others weren’t too keen on parting ways with the burger chain. Someone even pointed out that it's not the first time In-N-Out has donated to the GOP.
“They've donated to the Republican party before. Why didn't you call for a boycott in 2016?” wrote one user.
The chain actually dished up $30,000 to the party in both 2016 and 2017, reported the Bee. It also contributed $50,000 to the pro-business committee "Californians for Jobs & A Strong Economy," which helps elect moderate Democrats.
