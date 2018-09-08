Nike online sales jumped 31 percent after Kaepernick ad campaign revealed, report says

(Meredith) – Nike’s online sales increased by 31 percent after the company unveiled its latest ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.
Despite initial backlash, the company’s online sales grew between Sunday and Tuesday, after the advertisement debuted.
The 31 percent increase is nearly double Nike’s 17 percent gain over the same period a year ago, according to Edison Trends, a digital commerce research firm.
"There was speculation that the Nike/Kaepernick campaign would lead to a drop in sales, but the data does not support that theory," Edison Trends co-founder Hetal Pandya said, according to the Mercury News.
Earlier this week, Nike announced its decision to make Kaepernick the spokesman for the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” ad campaign. The deal puts former NFL quarterback in the top bracket of NFL players with Nike.
Kaepernick became a polarizing figure in 2016 after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.
