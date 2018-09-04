LARGO, Fla. (AP/Meredith) — The Largo Police Department announced that officers have arrested Charisse Stinson on charges of first-degree murder in the death of her son, Jordan Belliveau.
Police said the boy's body was discovered in a wooded area.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Saturday night for Jordan.
Charisse Stinson, 21, had told police that she was walking home with her young son Saturday night when a mystery man called "Antwan" picked her up in his car and violently attacked her, knocking her unconscious.
Stinson said that she came to in a park early Sunday and her son was nowhere to be seen. She reported him missing hours later.
This is a developing story, more to come.
