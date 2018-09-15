Milwaukee officer fired for conducting firearm training while drunk

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) -- A Milwaukee Police Recruit Officer was fired for conducting firearm training while intoxicated on Monday.
The officer violated the Milwaukee Police Department's code of conduct after his BAC registered at a .104 during his training session.
The officer was spotted by Officer Melissa Takacs. She noted that the hands were very still during training when normally they were quite shaky. She also detected the smell of alcohol coming off the former recruit officer.
The former officer has not been charged.
