HelloLife issues worldwide recall of 4 products due to possible contamination

(Meredith/FDA) – HelloLife, Inc. in Grand Rapids, MI is initiating a voluntary recall of four different products to the retail and consumer level due to possible microbial contamination.
Which products are affected?
The following products are subject to recall:Neuroveen Respitrol Thyroveev Compulsin
Neuroveen has been tested and found to be contaminated with Staphylococcus saprophyticus and Burkholderia cepacia.Compulsin has been identified as containing Burkholderia cepacia.Respitrol and Thyroveev are still pending bacterial identification.Each product being recalled is for a single lot that was packaged into 2-ounce amber bottles that were manufactured at the King Bio, Inc facility in Asheville, NC.
What are Neuroveen, Respitrol, Thyroveev and Compulsin?
PRODUCT INDICATION NDC UPC LOT EXP. DATE Neuroveen Natural temporary relief for nerve pain symptoms 49726-015-02 891129002804 NV/030717D 07/19 Respitrol Natural temporary relief for respiratory symptoms 49726-003-02 891129002729 RE/030717E 07/19 Thyroveev Natural temporary relief for sluggish thyroid symptoms 49726-025-02 349726000063 TVV/030717F 07/19 Compulsin Nervous, repetitive thought/behavior relief 49726-034-02 891129002194 CO/030717B 07/19
What might happen if I use the products?
Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and even result in infections that could be life-threatening to certain individuals.[Click Here To View The Recall On The FDA's Website]To date, HelloLife, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recalled products.
How do I spot a potentially affected product?
These products can be identified by the main label on the bottle and the lot number that is printed on the label. The products were distributed worldwide via wholesale, retail and online sales.HelloLife, Inc. is notifying its distributors and customers by email, phone calls and written letters sent via the postal service. It is also arranging for replacement products where available and/or refunds.
I have one. What should I do?
Consumers that have one of the recalled products should stop using it immediately and contact HelloLife, Inc. (1-616-803-7243) to arrange for disposal and product replacement or refunds.Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.Information for this article was provided by the Food and Drug Administration.