Grandmother charged with child's hot car death, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP/FOX Carolina) — Police say they charged a 64-year-old woman with the death of her grandson in a hot car after discovering inconsistencies in her story that she collapsed from a medical issue.
Greenville County Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Flood said 18-month-old Joe Avery James Lockaby was left in the car at least four hours outside Janik Nix's Greenville home May 31.
Nix's mother told WHNS-TV shortly after her son's death that Nix put the boy in the car, but collapsed from a medical problem when returning to the house to get her keys.
Flood said in an email to The Associated Press that investigators found inconsistencies, but didn't give details.
On August 29, deputies announced Nix had been arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse.
"During the course of [the] investigation, investigators determined Nix was negligent while the victim was in her care as the child was left in a motor vehicle for an extended period of time, ultimately resulting the in the victim’s death," Sgt. Ryan Flood stated in a news release.
Joe's mother, Crista Nix, said she stands by her stepmother's account of what happened on the day of the tragedy.
"It bothers me because she did pass out," Crista Nix said. "Something happened to her that day."
Christa said she was afraid Janik was potentially going to face charges, but she believes it was all a terrible accident.
"I know she didn't do it intentionally and I will never believe that," Crista Nix said. "She would never do that, much less to her own grandchildren."
Janik Nix was denied bond and will have to appear before a circuit judge.
