Graduate student killed by stray bullet hours after arriving in Chicago

(AP/Meredith) — A California man preparing to pursue a doctorate degree at Northwestern University has been killed while caught in gunfire between two men in Chicago.
Shane Colombo, 25, was shot Sunday night near a bus stop in the Rogers Park neighborhood on Chicago's far north side, officials say.
His mother, Tonya Colombo, told ABC News that Shane arrived in the city to meet up with his fiance just hours before the fatal shooting.
"I was very concerned about him coming out here, and he was killed within four hours of being in the city, four hours of stepping off that plane," she said.
The 25-year-old received a bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University. He spent the past two years living in New York, where he had been performing research in the Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience Lab at Columbia University.
According to the Chicago Tribune, Colombo was amongst 27 people shot in Chicago over the Labor Day weekend. He and four others were killed.
Northwestern President Morton Schapiro called Colombo's death a "terrible loss for our community.
"We condemn this awful and senseless act of violence and mourn the passing of Shane, a promising student who was to join our Psychology Ph.D. program this fall. We offer our condolences and kindest thoughts to his family and friends and all who knew him," the statement reads in part.
