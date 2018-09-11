Georgia school brings back paddling to punish students

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (AP) — Paddling students is now a disciplinary policy at a Georgia charter school and parents who don't consent have to agree to up to five days of suspension for their children instead.
The Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics sent parents a letter last week, informing them that “paddling” students on the buttocks with a piece of wood will now be a form of punishment.
Superintendent Jody Boulineau says the kindergarten through ninth grade school has received a little more than 100 of the forms back and a third of them give consent to use the paddle.
Boulineau says the corporal punishment won't be used often, and just the threat of it will be a deterrent.
The form says students will be spanked in an office with closed doors and shouldn't be struck more than three times.
