General Mills to offer new birth moms 18-20 weeks paid time off

(Meredith) – General Mills announced on Wednesday a major upgrade to its current maternal leave policy.
The company said in a statement that new birth mothers now qualify for 18-20 weeks of paid time off.
In addition, fathers, partners and adoptive parents can take up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
Under the previous policy, General Mills offered new moms a total of six weeks of paid time off. Dads, adoptive parents and partners originally got two weeks of parental leave after bringing home a new baby.
“We spent a lot of time talking with employees at different life stages and asking questions about their pain points and what contributes to feeling torn between work and home. Out of those discussions, we developed a strategy to focus on these moments when employees really need support the most,” said General Mills chief human resources officer Jacqueline Williams-Roll.
The Minneapolis-based company also expanded other benefits, including two weeks of paid time off to care for a sick family member and a longer bereavement leave.
General Mills said the benefits apply to both salaried and non-union production workers in the U.S. and are intended to help employees “live happier, healthier lives both at work and at home.”
