Former 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez fatally shot by LA police

(Meredith) — Vanessa Marquez, a former actress on the show "ER," was shot and killed by police officers in California Thursday.
Officers were conducting a welfare check on Marquez at her Southern California home when Marquez pointed a BB gun at officers, which caused them to shoot her, according to authorities.
Marquez was 49 years old. She was best known for playing Wendy Goldman on "ER" from 1994 to 1997. She also appeared in several films, such as "Stand and Deliver" and "Twenty Bucks."
In 2017, Marquez accused her ER co-star George Clooney of helping blacklist her from the show following racial discrimination and sexual harassment.
