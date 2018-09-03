Florida thrift shop finds nearly 5 pounds of marijuana in donation box

SARASOTA, Florida (Meredith) — Nearly five pounds of marijuana was found in a donation box at a thrift store in Sarasota.
According to Fox 13, employees of the Pines Thrift Store discovered the marijuana in a large, plastic white bag when they were working on clothing donation inventory. Employees called police when they made the discovery.
Police are trying to track down who dropped off the 2,100 grams of pot, hoping that surveillance video will lead them to their answer.
It is unclear if the donation was intentional or accidental.
The amount of pot found is worth a few thousand dollars, according to Fox 13.
