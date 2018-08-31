Denver inmate gives birth in jail cell after she was allegedly refused medical care

DENVER, Colorado (Meredith) — A Denver inmate gave birth in her jail cell after authorities refused to take her to the hospital, she said.
Diana Sanchez, 26, gave birth to her son July 31. She told KDVR that the pain of giving birth with no medical help was "indescribable," but that what hurt her more was that "nobody cared."
The Denver Sheriff's Department and Denver Health Medical Center are investigating to see if jail employees refused to get Sanchez medical treatment when she needed it.
Sanchez said she repeatedly told deputies she was in labor for hours, but that no one would "take her seriously" or get her medical care.
She started feeling contractions around 5 a.m. July 31 and asked for help, she said.
In an internal document written by deputies, one deputy wrote that at 9:43 a.m. July 31, Sanchez's water broke and she was screaming in pain. The baby was born at 10:44 a.m., just one hour later.
At 10:45 a.m., a nurse called an ambulance and also called the Denver Fire Department to assist with cutting the baby's umbilical cord.
"They put my son's life at risk. Like at least him, he deserves a chance, you know," Sanchez told KDVR. "When I got at the hospital (doctors) said I could have bled to death."
Sheriff Patrick Firman told KDVR the department is "aware of the incident and we're looking into it."
Sanchez was in custody since July 14 on identity theft charges.
Copyright 2018 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.