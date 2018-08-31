9 dead cats, kittens found inside Ohio man's freezer

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (Meredith) — An Ohio man has been charged with animal cruelty after several cats were found dead inside his freezer.
Middletown police said they were called to a home Thursday morning for an animal abuse complaint. Someone tipped off police that Edmund Cunningham had been harming cats.
Authorities said Cunningham gave police permission to search his home, where they found nine cats and kittens dead in the freezer.
Police said Cunningham admitted to killing eight of the nine cats. He is charged with eight counts of animal cruelty.
Information about where the cats came from or how they were killed is unknown.
Middletown is about one hour north of Cincinnati.
