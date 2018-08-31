Colorado teacher pleads guilty to assaulting student who refused to stand for Pledge of Allegiance

Karen Smith pleaded guilty to child abuse resulting in injury after she was accused of assaulting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. (Lafayette Police Dept.)

(Meredith) — A middle school teacher in Colorado pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of child abuse resulting in injury after she assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The teacher from Lafayette's Angevine Middle School, 60-year-old Karen Smith, also retired as part of the plea deal. Smith worked in the school district for 20 years.

Smith was accused of grabbing a student by his jacket and forcing him to his feet in February after the student did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Another charge of third-degree assault was dropped by prosecutors as part of the plea deal, Boulder County District Attorney’s Office told the Denver Post.

Smith received an 18-month deferred sentence.

