Chick-fil-A offering free nuggets all month long

(Meredith) — Chicken nugget fans, rejoice! Chick-fil-A is offering customers a sweet deal for the month of September.
The restaurant chain will give you a free order of eight-piece regular or grilled chicken nuggets when you use the Chick-fil-A mobile app.
To score the free nuggets, download the Chick-fil-A mobile app and create an account, or you can sign in to your existing account (the deal is good for new and existing app users). The deal will automatically appear under the "My Rewards" section.
The deal is good through Sept. 29.
The offer can only be redeemed once per customer. No other purchase is necessary.
Chick-fil-A recently redesigned its app to include a new tiered loyalty program in which customers earn points with every purchase. Points add up and eventually can be redeemed for free and discounted food rewards.
According to the restaurant chain, more than 13 million people have joined its rewards program since it was created in 2016.
