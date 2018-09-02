Bride and groom, ages 81 and 95, 'fell in love immediately'

SNEEDVILLE, Tennessee (Meredith) — Newlyweds in Tennessee are out to prove you're never too old to fall in love.
Groom Oliver Stilson, 95, and bride Margaret McCoy, 81, tied the knot Saturday.
According to WATE, the couple said they fell in love "immediately."
Stilson said they met when he was sitting next to another woman that McCoy had made a quilt for.
"She told me she couldn't give her [a quilt] and not give me one because I was sitting right beside her, so [McCoy] gave me one," Stilson told WATE. "I looked at it and said, 'Why did she do that?'"
The next week, Stilson asked McCoy out to dinner and gave her a card with his phone number on it. She accepted.
McCoy said they went out just three or four times before they fell deeply in love.
They knew early on they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together as husband and wife.
"We love one another, we just could no longer stay apart," McCoy told WATE. "We just didn't want to part when it came time to go home after a date."
Stilson said he looks forward to working, cooking, living and loving together.
"We're going to be happy as two bugs in a rug," Stilson told WATE. "I can't say enough that I like about her, she's great."
