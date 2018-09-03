Actors defend 'Cosby Show' star after he was shamed for working at Trader Joe's

(AP/Meredith) — Several fellow actors have come to the defense of a former regular on "The Cosby Show" after photos of him working at a grocery store showed up on news sites.
The photos showed Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of the oldest daughter of Bill Cosby's character on the TV show. He is seen at a cash register scanning items at a New Jersey Trader Joe's complete with a "Geoffrey" name tag.
The woman who submitted the photos seemed stunned to see someone from such a popular show doing that type of work.
But several actors pointed out they have to make a living between gigs and places that offer health insurance are especially attractive.
Terry Crews, who now stars in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," tweeted that he swept floors after retiring from the NFL.
“If need be, I’d do it again,” he wrote. "Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of.”
Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the “Harry Potter” movies, also jumped to Owens' defense, saying he worked at a pub in the UK between acting gigs.
"I worked in a Wetherspoons kitchen after being in Harry Potter," Rankin tweeted. "I needed a job, no shame in that. And you know what? I really enjoyed it! You do what you need to do and that's nothing to be ashamed of."
Texas Congressional candidate Dayna Steele also tweeted: "Geoffrey Owens still acts occasionally, works at Trader Joe’s, and ministers to others in need, setting a good example for people everywhere."
