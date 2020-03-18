Capitol Exterior

The US Capitol is seen in a January 22, 2018, file photo.

 Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In a memorandum issued Wednesday, Treasury is calling for two $250 billion cash infusions to individuals: A first set of checks issued starting April 6, with a second wave in mid-May.

The amounts would depend on income and family size. 

The Treasury plan, which requires approval by Congress, also recommends $50 billion to stabilize the airlines, $150 billion to issue loan guarantees to other struggling sectors, and $300 billion to for small businesses. 

