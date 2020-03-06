NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street and bond yields are sinking to more record lows as investors fear that economic damage from the spreading coronavirus outbreak will be longer than previously thought.
Major U.S. indexes are down more than 2% in the early going.
European markets were down even more and Asian indexes also closed sharply lower.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note dropped to 0.71%.
Gold prices rose as investors ducked for cover and the price of oil fell 3.8% as investors doubted whether OPEC can agree with Russia on cutting production to keep up with falling demand.
