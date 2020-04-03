WASHINGTON (AP) -- US shed 701,000 jobs in March in face of virus, ending a record hiring streak after nearly 10 years.
This information comes a day after US unemployment claims hit a record high of 6.6 million.
The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a 50-year low of 3.5%. Last month’s actual job loss was likely even larger because the government surveyed employers before the heaviest layoffs hit in the past two week.
Nearly 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March, far exceeding the figure for any corresponding period on record.
