US Postal Service worker saves the day by delivering a last-minute letter to Santa

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) -- It was a simple act of kindness but it made the day of an anxious 9-year-old boy in Washington D.C.
A U.S. postal service worker agreed to deliver his last-minute letter to Santa.
"Santa brought me all this,"said Kaiden Bryant-Samuel. "I got hot wheels. I got a basketball and then a football."
It's safe to say that Kaiden had a memorable Christmas.
But it wasn't what he's playing with that made this Christmas unforgettable. It was how we got to the day -- when the rubber meets the road
"I would have had an empty tree, nothing under it," he said.
This 9-year-old's Christmas conundrum began Monday when he and his mom Markita couldn't find the Santa letter box at their department store: The first step in getting Kaiden's wish list to St. Nick.
"It takes two days to get my list to Santa since I have to get it to the North Pole from D.C.," Kaiden said.
Kaiden's mom said the 9-year-old was a little worried about the not getting his letter to Mr. Claus.
"And he was like Christmas is cancelled! And I'm like 'Oh my gosh I've got to do something'," said Markita.
So, they hustled down to their complex's mailboxes to wait for U.S. postal service carrier.
One arrived just in time.
"And he gave her the letter and she just hugged him and they embraced each other and I took the picture. I was, of course, teary eyed and he said this is like a Christmas miracle. It was the most beautiful thing," said Markita.
"Miracle. This is a Christmas miracle," she added.
There's a lot to like about Christmas when you walk away with a car that drives on walls and when you get to remind the world why Santa Claus is worth believing in.
"Santa, he's the person you can trust so he gives kids, all the kids in the whole world, all and when I say all I mean all, presents," said Kaiden.
