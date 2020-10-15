ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – United States Attorney General William Barr will lead a roundtable discussion on Operation LeGend Thursday in St. Louis.
Operation LeGend brings in federal law enforcement agencies to work with local and state agencies to fight violent crime. It is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while sleeping in Kansas City on June 29.
Since the program first came to St. Louis, 205 people have been charged in the area. Of those, 93 were charged with drug-related offenses, 90 with gun violations and 22 others have been charged in connection to other violent crimes.
Nationwide, more than 3,500 arrests have been made.
The roundtable, which will be attended by St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Federal Courthouse in downtown.
