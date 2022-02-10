ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A US Army veteran received a new service dog to deal with certain needs.
Jessica Ball was diagnosed with PTSD after serving in Iraq when she was 21 years old.
“I knew something was going on, but I couldn’t put a name to it,” Ball said. “I was just aggravated a lot, having nightmares all the time about things that had happened.”
Then, the veteran heard about the St. Louis based Duo Dogs Program. They breed, train and place assistance dogs with people that have mobility challenges, hearing challenges and veterans that have PTSD.
From there, Ball met her new companion Spider.
“Spider came right up to me, and chose me, he really did,” Ball said.
The service dogs can also help them recognize and stop an anxiety attack, and wake them up during night terrors.
“I move my hands a lot or shake when anxiety or my PTSD is getting kind of bad and he’ll just come up to me and lay his head on me, lick me as well, just to try and comfort me,” Ball said.
The veteran also suffers from short term memory loss. Whenever she forgets things, like shutting the door, Spider helps Ball by shutting it for her.
“Spider means so much to me,” Ball said. “He gives me the independence that I need now today, I’m able to gout with my kids again, and just go to the movies, or go to a hockey game or just go wherever I want.”
Although service dogs are helpful, they can also be pricey. Duo Dogs provides these trained dogs to work with veterans at no cost.
“We estimate it’s over $40,000 to breed, train, and place one assistance dog… and then there’s the follow up after that,” Duo Dogs CEO Dawn Van Houten said.
Houten also said that Boeing donated $125,000 to support veterans’ needs.
“Being able to have my battle buddy with me all the time, I mean there’s somebody always there,” Ball said. “I’m never alone anymore.”
