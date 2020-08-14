ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Incoming freshmen at Ursuline Academy took part in a day of service Friday morning.
While it's an annual tradition during freshmen orientation, this year's project looked a little different due to COVID-19.
Father Dickson Cemetery in Kirkwood is one of the area's most prominent African American cemeteries.
In 1988, Ernest Jordan, the president of the property, saved it from residential and commercial development.
For the last 30 years, with the help of volunteers, he's maintained the cemetery and its rich history.
"They have someone come out and cut the grass here and I know as far as going right up the street to Ursuline these past four years, we're all about serving and any chance we get we give back to our community," said senior Lea Verslues.
A group of freshmen were tasked with picking up twigs and branches, and later groups will help clean headstones and lay new mulch.
The girls say the steady stream of volunteers the cemetery sees every year says a lot about the surrounding community.
"I think they're the kind of people that really love their area and what they're trying to do for it," said freshman Abby Johns. "Especially because this is an old cemetery that we really want to take care of it and make sure it's well taken care of."
It's community the students say they're grateful to be a part of.
