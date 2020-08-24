BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A first-of-its-kind health center is now open in St. Louis County.
A moment of prayer and a blessing marked the opening of the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic on the campus of DePaul Hospital Monday.
SSM Health says it is the only walk-in, urgent care for behavioral health and substance abuse in Missouri.
Directors say the COVID-19 pandemic is making it hard for patients with existing issues to get help, and is leading to new behavioral problems in others.
"We're also seeing folks who because of all kinds of issues like I mentioned, not the least of which is worrying about their children with school starting, has caused an epidemic need for this type of service in the community," said Michelle Schafer, a regional VP with SSM.
Clinicians at the center will offer help for depression, anxiety, stress, grief, and much more.
No appointment is needed.
