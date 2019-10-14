NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A project to build an urgent care facility in an area of north St. Louis considered a ‘hospital desert’ may soon be getting closer to reality.
The Board of Aldermen is moving closer to approve an incentive package to controversial developer Paul McKee to build the urgent care facility where the Pruitt-Igoe complex stood, just south of where the National Geospatial Agency will be built. The project has been delayed for years.
Officials say it will be a two-phase project.
“The first part will be a three-bed hospital. The second is an expansion on that. We’re concerned that the second phase won’t happen, so it limits any incentives only to what is being produced each phase,” said Steve Conway, Chief of Staff to Mayor Lyda Krewson.
Many residents who live nearby say they welcome the idea of an urgent care because the closest such facility is in downtown St. Louis.
“Its right off the bus line and a lot of people don’t have cars and they have to take multiple buses or even MetroLink to where they’re going… That’ll be good,” said nearby resident Dajuana Blunt.
The Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote on the incentive package next week. It is expected to be signed by Mayor Krewson if it makes it to her desk.
McKee still controls the Pruitt-Igoe site and it’s still uncertain what could happen with the rest of the property.
