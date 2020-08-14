ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis has a new urgent care facility that deals specifically with mental health and substance abuse patients.
The Sana Lake Behavioral Wellness Center is open in Maryland Heights. News 4 has been told those who need mental health care have sometimes had to wait months to see a psychiatrist, a gap the center hopes to fill.
The center will take a long-term approach to help in recovery.
Click here to learn more about the center.
