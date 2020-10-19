BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An Urgent Care employee was killed after a car crashed into the building in west St. Louis County Sunday night.
The Ballwin Police Department said the car driver lost control, hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk and then crashed into the Total Access Urgent Care (TAUC) at 2501 Clarkson Road around 8:15 p.m.
Officials said the pedestrian, identified as 25-year-old Marissa Polittle, was taken to a hospital where she later died.
A spokesperson for TAUC said the clinic closed at 8 p.m., just fifteen minutes before the crash happened and that the victim was a member of their team.
Police said the driver was taken into custody and cooperated with investigators.
