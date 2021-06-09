ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of St. Louis is in need of volunteers as it works to clean up a part of North City.
As part of the annual Clean Sweep event, nine vacant homes and buildings will be torn down as well as an overall cleanup that will take place along Page Avenue and Aldine Avenue in the Kingshighway neighborhood.
Organizers hope the work will serve as a catalyst to new development and revitalization and those who live in the neighborhood are excited about the prospect.
"It hurts my heart to see all the things erode," said Joyce Driver. "It's been left behind a lot where we've got our sisters and brothers in the Central West End, they're taking over, they've got businesses and our businesses move out!"
By tearing down some of the neighborhood's abandoned buildings, some neighbors are hopeful it will deter criminal activity at the same time.
"Drug people, homeless people, they've caused fires and that's a bad thing and that causes dangers to your house and that's what happened to me," said Sylvia Nesbitt. "You don't feel safe, because you can't keep those people out. You feel sorry for them but there's nothing you can do because you call the city, they board it up and then they un-board it."
Rufus Shannon has lived in North City since the 1950s and has seen a lot of change take place over the years. He said many homes have flat roofs, which don't play well with water. He wants to see the city become a middle class neighborhood and similar to the Central West End.
"There's a lot of people that if they had the support, you'd be surprised. A lot of people are homebodies and seem secluded, but if you show support for the neighborhood you'd be surprised that the people that are in their houses would come out to help," he said.
The Urban League is still in need of volunteers for Saturday's event.
