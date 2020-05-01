FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will be helping feed families in need on Saturday as the coronavirus pandemic left thousands of people unemployed and with less food on the table.
The agency is hosting a large scale food giveaway at the former Jamestown Mall site in Florissant on Saturday and officials expect to feed more than 2,500 people.
The giveaway will be from noon until 3 p.m.
