ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Urban League is one of four organizations that will receive COVID-19 vaccines to distribute to the community, according to Missouri's top health official.
Dr. Randall Williams said Wednesday that 2,000 vaccines have been set aside for targeted vaccine events, with 1,000 going to two groups in Kansas City and 1,000 going to two groups in St. Louis.
For the St. Louis distribution, the state will coordinate with the Urban League to distribute some vaccines to senior citizens according to priority starting as early as Thursday. The selected individuals will receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to the Urban League. The organization said they are working with a couple of different senior facilities for the distribution.
