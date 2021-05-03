NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League will begin offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after a brief pause initiated by the CDC and FDA.

The temporary pause was placed after over a dozen women developed blood clots. The Urban League will admisinster the vaccine at their two sites Monday at the Dellwood Recreation Center and the Forest Park Community College. The events will run Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Both Illinois and Missouri resumed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in late April.