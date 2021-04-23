ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League is planning a large-scale giveaway in north St. Louis County this weekend, and it might be the last of its kind for a while.
Officials with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis will give food, PPE and toiletries to 3,500 families on Saturday for its 31st emergency relief operation. However, the organization will be moving away from large drive-thru events like this one and move toward neighborhood-based efforts.
People from Spanish Lake, Bellefontaine Neighbors, unincorporated St. Louis County, Moline Acres, Jennings, Berkeley, Ferguson, Hazelwood and Florissant are highly encouraged to go to the drive-thru event as food insecurity remains a challenge in these areas.
Saturday's event begins at noon but the parking lot opens at 9 a.m. at Florissant Valley Community College at 3400 Pershall Road. Each family will receive enough food for two weeks. Since the pandemic, the Urban League has donated food to more than 100,000 families.
The organization is worried not enough people will show up to the event Saturday because of the West Florissant/270 bridge construction. People are asked to give themselves enough time to get there.
